Local shelters call for donations ahead of Thanksgiving

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- With Thanksgiving just around the corner, local homeless shelters are asking the community to step up and help make the holidays special for those in need.

The Rescue Mission of El Paso and the Opportunity Center for the Homeless are preparing to serve thousands of meals, but they need donations to make it happen.

The Rescue Mission is currently planning to provide meals throughout Thanksgiving Day to anyone in need. They’re asking for turkeys, cornbread mix, pumpkin pies, and other holiday essentials. ABC-7 spoke to CEO Blake Barrow, who emphasized the impact small acts of kindness can have during the holiday season.

“People that have the least are the most thankful for the things they do have,” Barrow said. “If you bake a pie for your family, bake two and share with somebody that doesn’t have that. It can really cheer up a person, it makes their year.”

The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is also gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving meal distribution on Tuesday, November 26, where they will serve 1,500 meals throughout the day. In addition to holiday food items, they are requesting donations of cold-weather clothing such as jackets, beanies, gloves, sweaters, and pants.

“Just the smile is worth it,” Humberto Corral, case manager at the Opportunity Center told ABC-7. “These people really appreciate the help. It’s not a handout, it’s a hand-up.”

If you are interested in volunteering, both organizations are always looking for extra helping hands.

Rescue Mission of El Paso: Contact Cheryl, 915-532-2575 or c.braun@rmelp.org

Opportunity Center: Call (915) 577-0069 or email ocinfo@ocelpaso.org