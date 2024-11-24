Socorro Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

UPDATE: 5:02 PM: The City of Socorro report officers with the Socorro Police Department responded to a serious crash at Socorro Road and Lisa Diane Road at 1:42 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a minivan was turning east onto Socorro Road when a motorcycle going west struck the minivan.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people in the minivan were not injured.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) - TxDOT is reporting the east and westbound lanes of Socorro Road at Lisa Diane Road are closed after a serious crash.

That's a few blocks south of Dindinger Road.

One of our ABC-7 crews on the scene saw Socorro Police investigating what appeared to be a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

TxDOT is asking drivers to follow the detour. Clearing time is until further notice.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated both on-air and online as information is made available by the City of Socorro.