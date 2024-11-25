El Paso doctor warns about holiday weight gain and provides to tips to avoid it

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — As the holiday season begins, health experts are reminding everyone to be mindful of their eating habits.

ABC-7 spoke to Dr. Jorge Acosta, medical director of the Las Palmas Del Sol Bariatric Clinic, who says the average person gains one to one-and-a-half pounds during the holidays, but those who are already overweight or have recently lost significant weight are at even higher risk.

“For those that are currently overweight or those that previously lost a lot of weight, we're not talking about a pound or a pound and a half during the holiday season. We're talking about five, maybe six pounds, seven pounds,” said Acosta.

Acosta emphasizes this could increase the risk of long-term health issues, such as metabolic syndrome, predisposition to diabetes, heart disease, hypertension.

In El Paso, more than 60% of the population is overweight or obese, making the concern is even greater.

Dr. Acosta recommends going into the holidays with a plan, here are some tips:

Prioritize proteins and vegetables on your plate before moving to carbs and desserts.

Limit sugary drinks and alcohol, opting for water whenever possible.

Stay active, such as taking a family walk after meals to help with digestion.

If you find yourself struggling with weight gain after the holidays, Acosta says it’s important to see a doctor to set up a personalized plan for weight management.

