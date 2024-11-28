Hundreds of El Pasoans enjoy the 88th Annual Sun Bowl Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Thanksgiving day started with dozens of people camping out along Montana Avenue in central El Paso with the goal of securing the vintage spot to the 88th annual Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Sun Bowl parade.

Wayne Thornton lead the parade festivities as the Grand Marshal. Thorton retired after 43 years with the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department. He also served as the Sun Bowl Association President in 2005, and continues to be an active member.

This year's theme was "Celebrate, Honor, and Remembering All The Heroes Who Have Served," which includes first responders, military, and law enforcement.

More than 100 groups participated in this year's parade, with floats, horses, marching bands, dancers, and the Sun Court.

The tradition coronation of the Sun Court dates back to 1936, the first ever college Sun Bowl game. The court is made up of a queen, a lady-in-waiting, and 8 princesses.

Selection of the court is based on several points such as poise, communication, and knowledge of El Paso. They also have to be full-time students.

For many families watching the parade is a Thanksgiving Day family tradition, for others, it's the first experience.

"We just like to join as a family. And family like to I guess, enjoy the community, and we try to come as often as possible."

"Oh, we're having a blast. We're loved watching all the different floats every year."