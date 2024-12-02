Skip to Content
Combating food insecurity in El Paso during the holiday season

Published 4:50 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) – ABC-7 is partnering with Albertsons to support El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank this month. The December campaign kicks off this morning and shoppers are encouraged to make donations when checking out at Albertsons registers.

This annual partnership comes at a critical time, as the food bank works to provide meals to thousands of households across El Paso during the holiday season. 

Tune into Good Morning El Paso to learn more and hear from CEO of the food bank, Susan Goodell live at Albertsons.

Isabella Martinez

