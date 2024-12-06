$100,000 in community grants awarded at Albertsons grand opening in Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Albertsons held a ribbon cutting Friday morning at their new location in Horizon City at the Market at Darrington.

The first 300 shoppers received $100 gift cards and walked through the aisles of the food and drug retailer.

“This upscale Albertsons will provide shoppers the finest selection of fresh foods along with a memorable experience each time they shop,” said Carl Huntington, President of the Southwest Division at Albertsons.

This new store offers a drive-thru pharmacy, produce sections with a selection of local fruits and vegetables, meat department, bakery, deli, and floral shop.

Albertsons is providing the community with grant money for various projects.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger - $60,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities El Paso - $5,000

Horizon Heights Elementary School- $2,000

Carrol T Welch Elementary School- $2,000

Desert Hills Elementary School- $2,000

Frank Macias Elementary School- $2,000

Colonel John O Ensor Middle School- $2,000

Horizon Middle School- $2,000

Ricardo Estrada Junior High School- $2,000

Horizon High School - $2,000

Horizon High School Marching Band- $1,500

Horizon High School Cheerleaders- $1,500

Horizon High School ROTC - $1,500

Eastlake High School- $2,000

Eastlake High School Marching Band- $1,500

Eastlake High School Cheerleaders- $1,500

Eastlake High School Mariachis - $1,500

Dr. Sue Shook Elementary - $2,000

Mission Ridge Elementary - $2,000

Ben Narbuth Elementary - $2,000

Eastlake Middle School - $2,000

Desert Wind School (Kinder-8th grade) - $2,000

Pete Duarte Region 19 Head Start- $2000

The store is located at 13671 Eastlake Blvd.