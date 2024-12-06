$100,000 in community grants awarded at Albertsons grand opening in Horizon City
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Albertsons held a ribbon cutting Friday morning at their new location in Horizon City at the Market at Darrington.
The first 300 shoppers received $100 gift cards and walked through the aisles of the food and drug retailer.
“This upscale Albertsons will provide shoppers the finest selection of fresh foods along with a memorable experience each time they shop,” said Carl Huntington, President of the Southwest Division at Albertsons.
This new store offers a drive-thru pharmacy, produce sections with a selection of local fruits and vegetables, meat department, bakery, deli, and floral shop.
Albertsons is providing the community with grant money for various projects.
- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger - $60,000
- Ronald McDonald House Charities El Paso - $5,000
- Horizon Heights Elementary School- $2,000
- Carrol T Welch Elementary School- $2,000
- Desert Hills Elementary School- $2,000
- Frank Macias Elementary School- $2,000
- Colonel John O Ensor Middle School- $2,000
- Horizon Middle School- $2,000
- Ricardo Estrada Junior High School- $2,000
- Horizon High School - $2,000
- Horizon High School Marching Band- $1,500
- Horizon High School Cheerleaders- $1,500
- Horizon High School ROTC - $1,500
- Eastlake High School- $2,000
- Eastlake High School Marching Band- $1,500
- Eastlake High School Cheerleaders- $1,500
- Eastlake High School Mariachis - $1,500
- Dr. Sue Shook Elementary - $2,000
- Mission Ridge Elementary - $2,000
- Ben Narbuth Elementary - $2,000
- Eastlake Middle School - $2,000
- Desert Wind School (Kinder-8th grade) - $2,000
- Pete Duarte Region 19 Head Start- $2000
The store is located at 13671 Eastlake Blvd.