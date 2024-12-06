Skip to Content
$100,000 in community grants awarded at Albertsons grand opening in Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Albertsons held a ribbon cutting Friday morning at their new location in Horizon City at the Market at Darrington.

The first 300 shoppers received $100 gift cards and walked through the aisles of the food and drug retailer.

“This upscale Albertsons will provide shoppers the finest selection of fresh foods along with a memorable experience each time they shop,” said Carl Huntington, President of the Southwest Division at Albertsons.

This new store offers a drive-thru pharmacy, produce sections with a selection of local fruits and vegetables, meat department, bakery, deli, and floral shop.

Albertsons is providing the community with grant money for various projects.

  • El Pasoans Fighting Hunger - $60,000
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities El Paso - $5,000
  • Horizon Heights Elementary School- $2,000
  • Carrol T Welch Elementary School- $2,000
  • Desert Hills Elementary School- $2,000
  • Frank Macias Elementary School- $2,000
  • Colonel John O Ensor Middle School- $2,000
  • Horizon Middle School- $2,000
  • Ricardo Estrada Junior High School- $2,000
  • Horizon High School - $2,000
  • Horizon High School Marching Band- $1,500
  • Horizon High School Cheerleaders- $1,500
  • Horizon High School ROTC - $1,500 
  • Eastlake High School- $2,000
  • Eastlake High School Marching Band- $1,500
  • Eastlake High School Cheerleaders- $1,500
  • Eastlake High School Mariachis - $1,500
  • Dr. Sue Shook Elementary - $2,000
  • Mission Ridge Elementary - $2,000
  • Ben Narbuth Elementary - $2,000
  • Eastlake Middle School - $2,000
  • Desert Wind School (Kinder-8th grade) - $2,000
  • Pete Duarte Region 19 Head Start- $2000

The store is located at 13671 Eastlake Blvd.

