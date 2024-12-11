Safety tips for El Paso’s first hard freeze

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — As El Paso experiences its first hard freeze of the season, with temperatures plunging to as low as 25 degrees this morning, the El Paso Fire Department is urging residents to prepare their homes to prevent fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

With many El Pasoans turning on their heating systems for the first time this year, it’s crucial to make sure they are working properly. The leading causes of winter fires in El Paso are heating-related, making it essential for residents to take precautions.

ABC-7 spoke to Nina Brack with the El Paso Fire Department, for the most important safety tips this winter.

Brack says dust, dirt, and pet hair can accumulate in heating systems, which can increase the risk of a fire. “If you're not familiar with how your heating system works, call a professional,” she said. “Make sure it's getting inspected.”

For those using space heaters, Brack emphasizes the importance of placing them on flat, stable surfaces and keeping them away from flammable materials. Space heaters should also have safety features like an automatic shutoff in case they tip over.

“If you have a newer one, look for that Underwriters Laboratory label, that’ll make sure that it's been tested,” said Brack. “Also make sure that it is not frayed wire. So if you're plugging it in, you want to make sure that it's obviously not going to cause any problems.”

Also make sure you plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet, do not use an extension cord or power strip, which could overheat and result in a fire. Make sure you do not plug any other electrical devices into the same outlet as the heater either.

Fireplaces are another common heating method that can pose risks if not maintained. Brack says it is highly important to clean chimneys, keep decorations and other items away from the flames, and use a protective gate to keep children and pets safe.

In addition to fire risks, carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious, hidden concern during the winter months. Unlike smoke, carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless, making it difficult to detect without a working alarm. Brack recommends testing carbon monoxide detectors monthly and replacing the batteries regularly.

Carbon monoxide detectors are life-saving devices. “If you have a carbon monoxide detector in your home and it goes off, get out as soon as you can. Immediately get out. Open the doors, open the windows. So that way it starts airing out and call 911 immediately,” emphasized Brack.

Stay safe and warm, El Paso!