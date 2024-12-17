City of El Paso to consider documentary that highlights local culture and talent

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) – The City of El Paso is exploring the idea of producing a documentary that would showcase the city’s rich culture, history, and events through the lens of local talent.

District 5 City Representative Isabel Salcido is pitching the proposal during todays City Council meeting.

Salcido says the idea is to have the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) work with a local filmmaker and regional partners to bring the vision to life.

Salcido says she has spoken with partners and believes the project could be funded through a mix of city, county, and regional parters.

Initial funding, however, is expected to come from district 5’s budget. The initiative would be passed to Salcido’s successor, Ivan Niño. “He has some funding,” she said. “But since the elections were going through and everything, we couldn't allocate any funding from discretionary. But, there is money for a project like this.”

Salcido says she hopes council members agree on the project and come together to fund it. “I'm hoping to work with the new council and also the new mayor and really find ways that we really can, embody and enrich this,” she said.

Salcido says she wants the entire production being led by local talent. “I'm thinking from the camera person to your marketing to be all local because who else to tell our best, our story than ourselves?”

If the item is approved, Salcido says MCAD would be in charge of the interviews.

The proposal includes a rigorous selection process to ensure the local filmmaker is well-qualified.

Candidates must:

Have at least four years of experience in the film industry.

Have produced at least three documentaries or films.

Ideally, have received an award or festival recognition for their work.

“I’m talking about indigenous culture, Hispanic culture, and other ethnicities,” she said. “We need to celebrate everything we have here and really tell the community and use the community to tell the story of how amazing it is to be from El Paso.”

If approved by council today, this would direct the city manager to work with MCAD to identify funding sources.

Stay with ABC-7 for updates on the decision and the progress of this initiative.