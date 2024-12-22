Police investigate fight that ended in shooting, 1 dead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Detectives with the El Paso Police Crimes Against Persons unit investigate a fight at a Northeast El Paso apartment complex that ended with one man getting shot.

It happened at 9435 Diana Dr. just after 11:30 Saturday night.

Police say a "fight broke out and during the altercation a weapon was produced and a male was shot".

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made in this case. Detectives are asking the public to the non-emergency phone number at 915-832-4400 with any information that may lead to an arrest.

To remain anonymous, anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).