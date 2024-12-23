City of El Paso reminds residents to celebrate safely this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local law enforcement agencies and community leaders will come together in Downtown El Paso Monday morning to remind El Pasoans about the importance of safe and responsible celebrations.

As community members prepare to celebrate Christmas and New Year's, local leaders encourage people to "make responsible decisions, avoid impaired driving and prioritize safety."

Officials say there are more instances of impared driving during the holiday season, which puts lives at risk on the roads.

ABC-7 will bring you coverage of the press conference on air and online throughout the day.