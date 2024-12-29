Local reaction to the death of former President Jimmy Carter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Many people around the world are remembering Jimmy Carter, people in El Paso said they will always remember him as a great humanitarian.

Carter was the 39th President of the United States for one term, from 1977 until 1981. Some say his presidency had some major accomplishments but was overshadowed by the economical hardships the country experienced during his term.

Political Expert Dr. Richard Pineda says it was the work he did after his term like working with Habitat for Humanity that set the standard for what a president should do after their term.