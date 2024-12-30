Skip to Content
Young man injured in Las Cruces shooting near Frenger Park

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police say a "juvenile male" was taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday evening.

It call came in at 5:48 p.m. at the 1800 block of South Espina, which is near Frenger Park.

A spokesman for the Las Cruces Police Department says the victim was taken to Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

Police are asking for anyone with any information regarding the shooting, including potential suspects or video recordings of the shooting, to call police.

