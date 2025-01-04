Celebrating the 2025 Jubilee

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Catholic Diocese of El Paso held a pilgrimage to mark the Jubilee Year.

Dozens of faithful gathered at Cathedral High School and walked towards St. Patrick Cathedral.

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz and Bishop Anthony Celino celebrated the Mass of Solemnity of the Ephiphany.

The Jubilee Year is considered a Holy Year for forgiveness and reconnect with their faith. It is celebrated every 50 years.

Many will make pilgrimages to Rome, for those who are not able to make that pilgrimage gatherings like the one Saturday provide an opportunity to gather and participate in the Jubilee.