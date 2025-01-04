Silent Disco; How one bar is adapting to the City’s Noise Ordinance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some bars are finding different manners to adapt to the City of El Paso's noise ordinance while attracting customers who take part in El Paso's nightlife.

International Bar, located at 114 E Mills Ave, is a bar in the heart of Downtown El Paso that has found a way to follow the City's ordinance and attract new customers through "Silent Disco".

During Silent Disco, people receive light-up headphones and have the opportunity to listen to three different channels of music to choose from. The channels include techno, Mexican music, and the music played by the DJ at the bar.

Selecting or switching a channel changes the color of light in the headphones and allows others around you to see what you are listening to.

Micheal Gomez, manager at International Bar, told ABC-7 they started holding Silent Disco on the bar's rooftop to follow the City's rules and be good neighbors to other businesses and residents nearby.

Silent Disco has gained popularity with the bar in recent months, but Gomez says there was negative feedback in the beginning.

“People prefer the loud music, the bumping in your chest. And I understand that. I love that feeling. But there's hotels and houses, there's people sleeping. I think that's just the most important part,” said Gomez.

Now customers come in looking to take part in this different experience, which allows for a new manner for people to socialize, according to Gomez.

“It's a completely different game approach for like talking to new people because you see that they're on the same thing. You start bouncing to the same frequency and it's just easier to connect," said Gomez.

While International Bar still plays music through its speakers on the inside of the establishment during Silent Disco, customers can take part of this experience on the bar's rooftop on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 11:30 p.m.