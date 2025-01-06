Skip to Content
Wastewater main break in Northeast El Paso under repair

7:17 PM
7:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas -- EPWater is working to repair a break in a wastewater main on teh 10300
block of Railroad Drive in Northeast El Paso.

According to a release, the break was isolated late Monday morning in a 30-inch line.

EPWater officials have confirmed that more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater was spilled as a result of the break, though a final calculation was not yet determined.

The break happened in a non-residential area, and the public drinking water supply is not at risk, the release states.

The flow of wastewater was taken over to the area by a secondary line connected to the nearby Fred Hervey Water Reclamation Facility.

Andrew J. Polk

