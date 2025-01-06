Wastewater main break in Northeast El Paso under repair
EL PASO, Texas -- EPWater is working to repair a break in a wastewater main on teh 10300
block of Railroad Drive in Northeast El Paso.
According to a release, the break was isolated late Monday morning in a 30-inch line.
EPWater officials have confirmed that more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater was spilled as a result of the break, though a final calculation was not yet determined.
The break happened in a non-residential area, and the public drinking water supply is not at risk, the release states.
The flow of wastewater was taken over to the area by a secondary line connected to the nearby Fred Hervey Water Reclamation Facility.