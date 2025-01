This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

No word yet on what caused the rollover.

The patient was transported to an area hospital by air ambulance.

It happened about 3:40 p.m. along N. Mesa St. and Remcon Circle.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One person received life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon after a rollover crash according to El Paso Fire.

