Police arrest two men, charge them with aggravated assault

Published 11:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police arrested two men after an investigation into an aggravated robbery at a vaping business in West El Paso.

The robbery was reported on January 13 at Vape City on 3910 Doniphan about 9:17 p.m.

Employees at the store told police that two men had entered the store. One had a gun as he tried to rob the employee.

When the employee refused to give them any items, the robbers fled, according to police.

Police saw the two men in the 900 block of Sunland Park. Both ran away as officers approached them, and the officers engaged in a foot pursuit.

Antonio Bueno, 17, and Caleb Ezekiel Gonzalez, 17, were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention.

Bueno and Gonzalez are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention.

Yvonne Suarez

