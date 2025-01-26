Skip to Content
Top Stories

Free tax preparation

JOE NAJERA
By
New
Published 8:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax return services to those who qualify based on their income, individuals with disabilities, and older adults.

A partnership between the Coalition for Family Economic Progress and GECU will offer those free services in El Paso and Las Cruces.

GECU is currently training volunteers in order for them to obtain their IRS certification and help filers with their forms.

The free services begin Monday, January 27 at various locations. In order to find out if you qualify for the services and to learn what documents you will need visit www.freetaxeselpaso.org.

This is the 13th year that GECU offers the program. In 2024 more than 13,450 tax returns were filled by VITA and helped people save more than $2.4 million in tax-preparation fees.

“Volunteering with VITA is an incredibly rewarding experience, both personally and professionally. Our volunteers help keep money in the pockets of hardworking families, all while gaining valuable skills that will last a lifetime,” said Ruby Alvarez, Vice President of GECU Community Development.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content