Free tax preparation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax return services to those who qualify based on their income, individuals with disabilities, and older adults.

A partnership between the Coalition for Family Economic Progress and GECU will offer those free services in El Paso and Las Cruces.

GECU is currently training volunteers in order for them to obtain their IRS certification and help filers with their forms.

The free services begin Monday, January 27 at various locations. In order to find out if you qualify for the services and to learn what documents you will need visit www.freetaxeselpaso.org.

This is the 13th year that GECU offers the program. In 2024 more than 13,450 tax returns were filled by VITA and helped people save more than $2.4 million in tax-preparation fees.

“Volunteering with VITA is an incredibly rewarding experience, both personally and professionally. Our volunteers help keep money in the pockets of hardworking families, all while gaining valuable skills that will last a lifetime,” said Ruby Alvarez, Vice President of GECU Community Development.