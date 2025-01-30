El Paso property taxes due tomorrow

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Homeowners in El Paso have until midnight on Friday, January 31, to pay their property taxes and avoid penalties and interest charges.

Starting February 1, unpaid property taxes will be subject to a 7% penalty and interest fee, which will increase monthly. By March, the penalty rises to 9%, and by April, it reaches 11%, continuing to climb as time passes.

ABC-7 spoke with Maria Pasillas, Tax Assessor Collector for the City of El Paso, who urges residents to make at least a partial payment by tomorrow, as penalties will begin accruing on Saturday.

Ways to Pay:

Online or By Phone Visit: ElPasoTexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes Call: (915) 212-0106

By Mail Send payments to: City of El Paso Tax Office P.O. Box 2992 El Paso, TX 79999-2992 Postmark must be on or before January 31, 2025.



In-person locations City of El Paso Tax Office 221 N. Kansas, Suite 300 (Wells Fargo Building, 3rd floor) Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mobile Bank at the Central Appraisal District 5801 Trowbridge Drive Open January 25–31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Must bring your tax bill. Payments accepted: cash, checks, and money orders. County Tax Office Locations : Ascarate Annex (Main Office):

301 Manny Martinez Drive, 1st Floor

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastside Annex:

2350 George Dieter, Suite B, Room 211

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ysleta Annex:

9521 Socorro Road, Suite B4

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Westside Tax Office:

424 Executive Center Boulevard, Suite 102

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Northeast Annex:

4641 Cohen Avenue, Suite B

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northwest Annex:

435 E. Vinton Road, Suite B, Vinton, TX

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



“Try to pay as much as you can to avoid that fee,” emphasized Pasillas. “Please note that as the week progresses the volume is going to be picking up.”

Payment Plans & Exemptions:

For those unable to pay in full by the deadline, payment agreements will be available starting next week.

Certain groups, including seniors, veterans, and disabled homeowners, qualify for exemptions such as installment plans. Pasillas recommend that homeowners check their tax bill to make sure their exemptions have been applied. If they are missing, contact the Central Appraisal District for assistance.

Pasillas also warns first-time homeowners to be cautious of scams. “If you bought the property before January 1st, then you should have a homestead exemption on your property,” said Pasillas. “Some people will get a letter in the mail saying we charge you so much money to apply for your homestead. This service is free of charge with the appraisal district.”

Need a Copy of Your Tax Bill?

If you do not have a copy of your tax bill, click here to print it out.

When filing, make sure to take your time. “For people paying with an electronic check, please be careful when entering your routing number and your bank account number,” Pasillas emphasized. “If that payment is not honored, then it's going to be considered late.”