EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators are at 6000 Gateway East at a rollover.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday at I-10 East at Geronimo. A truck came off the I-10 onto the Gateway.

El Paso Police confirmed one person died at the scene.

All lanes at Gateway East closed from Trowbridge to Geronimo.