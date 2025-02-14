Skip to Content
El Paso man dies after vehicle explosion at Sun Metro facility

Anthony Ortiz VIA GOFUNDME
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- An El Paso man has died from his injuries after a vehicle explosion at a Sun Metro facility on Tuesday.

29-year old Ruben Ibarra died from his injuries Thursday night, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family.

Ibarra was one of the two patients reportedly taken to a Phoenix burn center.

The family says the money raised from the GoFundMe page will go toward the families financial burdens including a funeral service. 

If you would like to donate you can visit the GoFundMe page set up by Ibarra's family.

The vehicle explosion remains under investigation. Eight individuals in total were injured, according to officials.

Isabel Garcia

