1,400 without power after ATV hits power pole in Horizon

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) - Crews with El Paso Electric worked for several hours to restore power to more than 1,400 customers in Horizon.

The Horizon Police Department said an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) hit an electrical pole and knocked out power to the Walmart in Horizon and the surrounding neighborhood.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

El Paso Electric said their crews needed to replace the pole and restabilize the wires that were affected after the wreck.

Power was restored at 8:15 p.m.