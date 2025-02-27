Skip to Content
IDEA El Paso to host 5K and healthy living expo this weekend

IDEA Public Schools
By
Published 5:34 AM

EL PASO, (KVIA) — IDEA Public Schools is inviting the community to take part in their annual Healthy Kids Here 5K Run, 1K Walk, and Healthy Living Expo this weekend. The event aims to promote fitness and wellness for families across El Paso.  

The race is part of IDEA’s Healthy Kids Here initiative, which was launched seven years ago with the goal of making IDEA the healthiest school district in the country.

The Healthy Living Expo will feature educational activities, resources, and interactive experiences focused on nutrition, fitness, and overall well-being.  

The event will be on Saturday, March 1 at Ascarate Park. The 5K race is competitive and starts at 8:15 am, while the 1M walk is non-competitive and starts at 8:25 am.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso for more details and live interviews with staff members/organizers this morning.

Top Stories

Isabella Martinez

