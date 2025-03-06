Skip to Content
Lanes on Doniphan Dr. closed after water main break

today at 4:52 AM
Published 4:46 AM

UPDATE: Both lanes on Redd Rd. are now open according to El Paso Police's traffic account. Westbound lanes on Doniphan Dr. are still closed until further notice.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Westbound lanes on Doniphan Dr., as well as north and south-bound lanes on Redd Rd. are closed after a water main broke at the intersection of the two roads.

El Paso Police's traffic account on X first gave notice of the closure at 11 p.m.

Our ABC-7 crews reported knee-high waters in some areas of the intersection, which had flooded with water.

Crews are currently working on fixing the main and clearing the road. No timeframe has been given for when the lanes may be reopened.

Carter Diggs

