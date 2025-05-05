Family asking for the community to join parade

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The family of a retired drill sergeant is asking the community to participate in a drive-by parade to help brighten her day.

Vanessa Ruiz joined the United States Army back in 2009 as a combat medic and practicing nurse specialist. She rose through the ranks until she achieved her dream post, drill sergeant.

In 2022 while serving as a drill sergeant she was given the diagnosis everyone fears...cancer. Ruiz was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive and invasive form of the disease that accounts for 10-to-15 percent of all breast cancer diagnoses.

This cancer is common in women younger than 40 or who have the Brac-1 mutation and tends to spread faster. It also has the fewest treatment options which accounts for its poor prognosis.

"I don't want to focus on the negative. There's been a lot of positive, my baby right here," Ruiz said as she hugged her daughter. "Everybody is is always trying to find the silver lighting and everything, despite of how hard it was get, because it's you have to move forward."

Ruiz is in hospice now and her family is planning the parade to bring her some joy and create a good memory. Ruiz was always interested in motorcycles and classic cars.

Everyone in the community with a love of motorcycles and classic cars is encouraged to attend the parade on Monday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at 11024 Thatcher Pond Lane.