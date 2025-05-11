Police respond to incident at Northeast Circle K, 1 injured

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire responded to the Circle K on Woodrow Bean and US 54 in Northeast El Paso about 8:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call to 911 about an injured party.

The caller drove the person to the UMC Northeast ER, according to the Fire Department.

They were later transported to the main UMC location off Alameda Ave. with serious injuries.

No information on what lead to the injuries. El Paso Police are currently investigating.