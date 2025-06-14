Skip to Content
Top Stories

Vans catch fire at central El Paso tire shop, El Paso Fire crews extinguish flames quickly

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 3:49 PM
Published 3:10 PM

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. - El Paso Fire responded to a condition 3 structure fire at 2:54 p.m. Saturday at the 4100 block of Montana.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire by 3:35 p.m. two vans caught fire causing thick black smoke and flames from RAW (Rent-A-Wheel) shop in Central El Paso.

Fire investigators are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews are fighting a fire on Montana and Gateway South.

Flames and smoke can be seen for miles. A witness at the scene tells ABC-7 that two vans are on fire at a tire repair shop.

All lanes at Montana and Gateway South are closed as crews extinguish the flames, according to El Paso Police.

They are asking drivers to follow the detour. Clearing time estimated at two hours.

No report of any injuries yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content