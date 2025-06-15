Skip to Content
Man arrested at protest after displaying gun

EPPD
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A man in his late 40s was arrested by El Paso Police after reports he was driving around the area of a protest with an unholstered gun.

Police say officers were at the protest at the 7000 block of Edgemere to provide security during the event.

Michael Edward Abeyta, 47, was found driving a 2018 black Kia Forte and was arrested by police.

In a video shared on social media, police can be seen taking the handgun out of the vehicle as Abeyta is detained by an officer.

Abeyta is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Police say he also has seven outstanding traffic warrants, one from El Paso County and six from the City of El Paso Municipal court.

He was taken to the El Paso County Detention Facility in Downtown El Paso on a $4,416.56 bond.

