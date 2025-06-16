Borderland heat wave could impact your vehicle’s performance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After setting a record high temperature of 109 degrees in El Paso Sunday, the high temperatures are sticking around this week.

These triple-digit temperatures can not only take a toll on your body, but also on your car.

AAA Texas says the most common heat-related car issues include overheating, dead batteries and flat tires.

They say hot weather, paired up with extended drives like road trips, can put more strain on your vehicle and turn minor issues into major mechanical problems.

“The extreme heat we experience in Texas can cause significant damage to a vehicle over time, which leads to thousands of stranded drivers each year on Lone Star State roadways,” Doug Shupe, AAA Texas Corporate Communications Manager, said. “Visiting a trusted mechanic for a thorough vehicle inspection can help reduce the chance of a breakdown.”

AAA Texas offers several suggestions to keep your car from breaking down:

Inspect your battery and make sure it's securely mounted, cable clamps are tightly fastened, and the terminals don't have corrosion on them. If your battery is more than 3 years old, have it tested by a mechanic.

Check your vehicle's coolant levels often and, if needed, top off with a mix of water and manufacturer-recommended coolant. Check your car's hoses and belts for cracks or wear, and do not remove the radiator cap while the engine is hot.

Check your car's tire pressure at least once a month and replace your tires if they're older than 6 years.

It's also a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with water, snacks, jumper cables, a flashlight, flares, tools and a first aid kit.

If you find yourself having car trouble, pull off the road to a safe location, turn on your hazard lights and call for help. Make sure to identify streets or mile markers nearby to help responders assist you.

AAA also reminds you never to leave children, the elderly or pets alone in a car, as temperatures become dangerously high in minutes.