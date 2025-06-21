President Trump to address the nation after attack on Iranian nuclear sites

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - President Donald Trump stated he would address the nation on his social media platform.

Trump posted, "This is an historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the world. Iran must now agree to end this war. Thank you!"

The president's address is expected at 10 p.m. Easter time, or 8 p.m. local time.

This comes after Trump announced the U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

There were several reports of multiple B-2 stealth bombers heading to Guam early Saturday, according to ABC News sources.

At the time, the sources said the bombers did not have any other orders beyond that flight plan.

President Trump posted, "There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," shortly after he announced the airstrikes.

A U.S. official told ABC News that B-2 bombers conducted the strike in combination with several other aircraft.

In light of the strikes, New York City Police are deploying more officers to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across New York City, according to a release from the department. Their actions are "out of an abundance of caution".

An Israeli officials said that the United States notified the Israeli government ahead of the strike.

Trump tells ABC News that he considers this strike a "Tremendous success".