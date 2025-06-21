The Village of Ruidoso prepares for the monsoon amid wildfires

VILLAGE OF RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The mayor and several leaders from the Village of Ruidoso talked about the recent flash floods at a news conference Saturday morning.

The village was under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p-m Thursday.

The flood waters breached several roads and shut down traffic.

Mayor Crawford discussed how much damage was caused by the flood, and what how the village leadership plans to prevent future flooding during the monsoon season.

They mayor says the village is ready for summer despite the fires.

"We are hoping for the best. We hope you can see us. The village is open and ready for business and we're looking forward to a great summer. You know, we've rebounded quickly a lot of work has been done, and we want you to come to the community just to see what we've been able to get done. We're only as good as is our tourists and that is our industry," said Crawford.