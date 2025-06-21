Trump: “Now is the time for peace!”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - President Donald Trump addressed the nation after three key nuclear facilities in Iran were "totally obliterated".

Trump described the military strikes as a "spectacular military success" as he addressed the nation from the White House flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

In his short address, he said, "A short time ago, the U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's No. 1 state sponsor of terror."

Trump described Iran as the "bully of the Middle East" and added it was time for the country to now make peace. "If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," Trump said.

In his address the president thanked the Israeli Military, Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, and the "great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines".