Skip to Content
Top Stories

Trump: “Now is the time for peace!”

MGN
By
New
Published 9:41 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - President Donald Trump addressed the nation after three key nuclear facilities in Iran were "totally obliterated".

Trump described the military strikes as a "spectacular military success" as he addressed the nation from the White House flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

In his short address, he said, "A short time ago, the U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's No. 1 state sponsor of terror."

Trump described Iran as the "bully of the Middle East" and added it was time for the country to now make peace. "If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," Trump said.

In his address the president thanked the Israeli Military, Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, and the "great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines".

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content