Bomb squad investigates suspicious item at Sheriff’s Office Academy

today at 1:18 PM
Published 12:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff reported a suspicious item was found in the parking lot of the training academy in far East El Paso.

The El Paso Police Bomb Squad was called out to help investigate and secure the item. Streets leading to the academy, the East Montana Patrol Station, and the jail annex are temporarily closed.

The Sheriff says, "out of an abundance of caution, the El Paso Police Department Bomb Squad has been called out to assist".

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway and to remain vigilant.

