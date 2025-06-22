Iconic bar and cafe collection donations for wildfires efforts

LA MESA, New Mexico (KVIA) - Icon bar and cafe, Chope's Town Bar and Cafe, is asking the community for donations to help the men and women that are currently fighting the wildfires in the Gila Forest.

Chope's posted on their Facebook page asking for bottled water, sports drinks and hygiene items to be dropped off at their location on 16145 S. Hwy 28 today between noon and 5 p.m.

The donations will be taken to those involved in the firefighting efforts on Monday.

The restaurant is officer a free meal for two people for those who donate 12 cases of the items requested such as water bottles or sports drinks.

Gadsden High School football players are volunteering to help with the collection of donated items.

The U.S. Forest Service is reporting several wildfires in the Gila National Forest that have consumed tens of thousands of acres since they were first reported earlier in June.

The Buck Fire is at 88% containment and has burned close to 58,000 acres in the ten days since it was first reported. About 264 personnel have been actively fighting the fires which are mostly fueled by grass and timber, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Trout Fire is about 19% contained with just over 46,000 acres burned, mostly short grass, dormant brush and hardwood slash. More than 1,400 personnel are in the area trying to contain the fire which according to reports continues progressing.

The Meadow Fire in the same area as the Trout Fire is now at 8.42 acres burned in the week since it was first reported.