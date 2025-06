Michelle was handed over by Mexican officials to the U.S. Marshals officers at the Stanton Bridge.

Members of the Mexican Special Prosecutor's Office in Strategic Operations located 23-year-old Michelle "G" in a Juarez neighborhood.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A fugitive woman wanted for human smuggling is in the custody of U. S. Marshals.

