Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man died after motorcycle crash on Socorro Rd.

KVIA
By
New
Published 6:25 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) - The Socorro Police Department responded to the 11100 bock of Socorro Rd. after reports of a serious crash.

It happened about 1:25 a.m. and when officers arrived they found that a Nissan passenger vehicle and a motorcycle had collided.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms 32-year-old Filbert Candelaria was killed in the crash. He was riding the motorcycle, the people in the Nissan were not injured.

The Sheriff's Special Traffic Investigators took over the investigation into what caused the crash.

No arrests or citations have been issued, the investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content