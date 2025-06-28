Man died after motorcycle crash on Socorro Rd.

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) - The Socorro Police Department responded to the 11100 bock of Socorro Rd. after reports of a serious crash.

It happened about 1:25 a.m. and when officers arrived they found that a Nissan passenger vehicle and a motorcycle had collided.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms 32-year-old Filbert Candelaria was killed in the crash. He was riding the motorcycle, the people in the Nissan were not injured.

The Sheriff's Special Traffic Investigators took over the investigation into what caused the crash.

No arrests or citations have been issued, the investigation is ongoing.