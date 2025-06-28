Skip to Content
Top Stories

Pedestrian hit by train, dies

By
today at 7:28 PM
Published 7:23 PM

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) - Alamogordo Police confirm one person has died after they were hit by a train along the tracks at Eddy Drive and Mesa Verde Ranch Road in Alamogordo.

It happened about 8:30 a.m., the railroad crossing in the area were closed as law enforcement conducted their investigation.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific said, "a train struck a trespasser in the area of Eddy Drive and Mesa Verde Ranch Road. The incident did not occur at the crossing".

No train crew were injured.

The area was reopened after several hours.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content