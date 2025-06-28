Pedestrian hit by train, dies

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) - Alamogordo Police confirm one person has died after they were hit by a train along the tracks at Eddy Drive and Mesa Verde Ranch Road in Alamogordo.

It happened about 8:30 a.m., the railroad crossing in the area were closed as law enforcement conducted their investigation.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific said, "a train struck a trespasser in the area of Eddy Drive and Mesa Verde Ranch Road. The incident did not occur at the crossing".

No train crew were injured.

The area was reopened after several hours.