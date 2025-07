The National Weather Service in El Paso and Santa Teresa has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dona Ana and Otero Counties along US-70 until 4:15 PM. Main hazards are quarter-sized hail and 60 mile per hour winds!

