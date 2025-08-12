Fort Bliss soldier Taylor Lee returns to court facing espionage charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After Monday's preliminary hearing was adjourned just before noon, 22-year-old active-duty Fort Bliss soldier Taylor Adam Lee will return to the U.S. Western District of Texas Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Lee's defense attorney briefly cross-examined FBI special agent Nicholas Napoli at the end of Monday's hearing after he was called to the stand by the prosecution.

After a few questions from the defense, attorneys from both sides spoke with Judge Laura Enriquez at the front of the courtroom, and Judge Enriquez announced that the hearing would adjourn and resume Tuesday morning.

Lee is facing federal criminal charges for the attempted transmission of national defense information to a person Lee thought was a Russian Ministry of Defense representative.

Lee is also charged with attempted export of controlled technical data without a license. He holds a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance.

Federal prosecutors say that from May 2025 to now, "Lee sought to establish his U.S. Army credentials and send U.S. defense information to Russia’s Ministry of Defense." In June 2025, Lee allegedly sent information on the M1A2 Abrams Tank and offered help to the Russian Federation.

Stay tuned to KVIA on air and online for updates on today's hearing.