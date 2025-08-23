Skip to Content
I-10 East and West closed at Fabens Exit due to semi fiery crash

EPCSO
By
New
Published 3:36 PM

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff reported a fiery semi crash caused the closure of both the west and eastbound lanes of I-10 at the Fabens exit.

Members of the Special Traffic Investigations Unit are on the scene determining what caused the crash.

Traffic is being routed through Fabens to Alameda Avenue East then back to I-10 using the O.T. Smith exit.

Clearing time is until further notice.

No word yet on any injuries.

Yvonne Suarez

