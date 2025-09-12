Downtown Deck Plaza economic survey revealed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation posted the results from the new economic impact study.

The purposed 6.5 acre Deck Plaza crosses over I-10 in Downtown El Paso would feature a free public park with an amphitheater, dog park, and playgrounds among other amenities.

The firm, HR&A Advisors, conducted an economic impact study that shows the proposed site would generate about $1 billion in revenue for the city over a 30-year period.

The project, according to the data in the survey, would generate new jobs, expand business opportunities, provide areas for affordable housing and enhance the overall quality of life.

“The results of this study confirm what I’ve long believed — we are on the right track,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. “The Deck Plaza has the power to transform our downtown by creating a vibrant public space where families can gather and celebrate. There is so much potential for the park especially as we look to generate additional revenue through events such as festivals, mercados, concerts, and special programming. Our community deserves this project, and I am proud to support it.”

State Senator Cesar Blanco helped to secure funding totaling $10 million from the state during this past legislative session for the project.

"This marks the single-largest state investment ever made in the I-10 Deck Plaza project, and it’s a game-changer for our community. Beyond the numbers, the Deck Plaza is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reclaim public space in our city’s core, reconnect neighborhoods, and create a signature destination that will drive economic growth and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors alike,” Blanco added.

The survey shows about $310 million in economic benefit to the community, including about $98 million in wages after more than 1,800 jobs in construction could be created due to the project. Sales tax revenues are estimated at $1.6 million.

“The Deck Plaza will be a catalyst for growth, strengthening our downtown core and positioning El Paso as a more competitive city,” said El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson. “Green space is a top factor in site selection for commercial tenants and investors. By investing in our core and encouraging new development, we can make Downtown El Paso not only a place to work, but also a place to live and thrive."