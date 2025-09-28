Bad Bunny announced as Super Bowl LX halftime performer: Details

ABC NEWS-- Bad Bunny is your 2026 Super Bowl LX Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.

This year's Super Bowl, the 60th of its kind, will be hosted at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium, located in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny recently wrapped his record-breaking Puerto Rico residency on Sept. 21, closing out his 30th and final No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí show at San Juan’s iconic El Choli arena.

The run celebrated the release of his sixth studio album, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," which dropped Jan. 5 and has been hailed as a love letter to Puerto Rico.

Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation produces the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show, leaving the "99 Problems" singer in charge of selecting the widely watched performer each year.

Last season, Kendrick Lamar took the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show, lighting up the event with a collection of his most popular songs.

Lamar, who was joined by SZA, also brought out a few surprises throughout the show, including Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams.

Prior to Lamar, it was generational superstar Usher who took on the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Usher also used the event to belt out some of his most popular tunes, including "O.M.G." and "U Got It Bad." Usher also recruited Alicia Keys to join him, who sang "If I Ain't Got You" and "My Boo."