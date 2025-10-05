Sheriff arrests man suspected of multiple family violence offenses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - John Anthony Etienne, 32, was arrest by El Paso County Sheriff Deputies after they responded to an assault call at the 3700 block of Peak about 4 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office said Etienne left the home before deputies arrives. A woman reported she was being assaulted by Etienne who she stated was her former boyfriend.

Deputies learned later that day that Etienne returned to the home and reportedly assaulted her again. The woman receives several injures and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Etienne was found by deputies and taken into custody.

He was arrested and charged with multiple charges that include unlawful restraint, assault family member impeding breath, continuous assault on a family member and retaliation. His bonds totaled $58,500.

Etienne posted a surety bond and was released on Oct. 4.