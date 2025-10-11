Rain water, material melted at plant mix, cause explosion in Vinton

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 8100 block of Border Steel after receiving reports of a loud explosion.

"Deputies immediately responded to the scene and accounted for all individuals in the area," said a spokeswoman with the Sheriff's Office.

There in no ongoing threat to the public, she added.

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) - West Valley Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Border Steel in Vinton, Texas Saturday evening.

The department said the plant, "Border Steel personnel were melting something in a large vat and rain water got into it causes a reaction".

The reaction caused an explosion that some area residents reported feeling and hearing.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly and reported no injuries.

No word yet on what material was being melted or amount of damage done to the facility.