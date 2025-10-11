Skip to Content
Top Stories

Rain water, material melted at plant mix, cause explosion in Vinton

FitFam El Paso
By
Updated
today at 5:41 AM
Published 9:28 PM

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 8100 block of Border Steel after receiving reports of a loud explosion.

"Deputies immediately responded to the scene and accounted for all individuals in the area," said a spokeswoman with the Sheriff's Office.

There in no ongoing threat to the public, she added.

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) - West Valley Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Border Steel in Vinton, Texas Saturday evening.

The department said the plant, "Border Steel personnel were melting something in a large vat and rain water got into it causes a reaction".

The reaction caused an explosion that some area residents reported feeling and hearing.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly and reported no injuries.

No word yet on what material was being melted or amount of damage done to the facility.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.