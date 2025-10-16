Police identify woman killed in east side shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police identify the woman they say was shot and killed early Wednesday.

Police officers responded to the 2300 block of Tierra Rica in El Paso's east side just after 1:44 a.m. on a report of a "shooting".

Officers found Rachel Lei Ann Creed, 49, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment where she later died from her injuries.

Crimes Against Persons (CAP) detectives began their investigation and discovered a fight took place between Creed and a 23-year-old man who had gone out side to throw out his "trash".

Police say that during the altercation, the 23-year-old "fired a handgun striking Creed."

CAP continues their investigation and ask anyone who may have information to reach out to police at 915-832-4400. You can also submit a tip and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).