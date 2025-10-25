CRRUA crews respond to water main break

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - A water main break on Country Club Road is affecting the Reserve Townhomes and office at 1300 Country Club Rd.

Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) crews are responding to the area to repair the water main and restore water to the area.

CRRUA reminds customer they "may notice discoloration due to naturally occurring minerals in the distribution system". The utility recommends customers run the water until it becomes clear before washing laundry.

They expect the discoloration should disappear within 24 hours, if the discoloration continues, customers are advised to run cold water for several minutes until it clears.

No word yet on what caused the water main break.