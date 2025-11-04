El Paso restaurants and grocers step up to help families affected by SNAP delays

EL PASO (KVIA)-- As federal funding delays continue affecting SNAP (food stamp) benefits and leaving some government employees without pay, several local businesses are stepping in to make sure El Paso families don’t go hungry.

Food City recently paused new applications for its Community Support Gift Card Program after overwhelming demand from families in need. The grocery chain says it will reopen applications once more donations are received.

At the same time, several small restaurants across the Borderland have launched their own efforts to feed the community — no questions asked.

The Mexican Candy Lady & Exotics is offering free to-go lunch bags to children under 12 years old daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Birria El Güero announced it will be giving away free bowls of birria ramen to anyone in need of a warm meal, while El Chucoviche Mariscos is serving free burgers and fries to families affected by the government shutdown.

Wing Kings is also joining the effort, posting on social media that they “care and want to help” families impacted by the loss of benefits.

Each business says this initiative comes from the heart — a reminder of the kindness that defines El Paso.

“We just wanted to make sure people had a warm meal — no questions asked,” said one restaurant owner. “That’s what being part of this community means.”

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank says it’s also seeing an increase in demand, encouraging families in need to reach out for additional support.

Community members can donate to these local efforts directly through participating businesses or contribute to Food City’s gift card fund in-store.