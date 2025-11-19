Sunset Amphitheater project moves forward with groundbreaking ceremony

El Paso is one major step ahead in seeing a transformation in entertainment and live music with the Sunset Amphitheater's groundbreaking ceremony taking place where the Cohen Stadium once stood.

On Wednesday, the company VENU, the City of El Paso and community leaders will meet in Northeast El Paso in the Cohen Entertainment District to celebrate this project.

There will be presentations and remarks from VENU's CEO JW Roth, and Mayor Renard Johnson, as well as photo ops and live music.

The Sunset Amphitheater will have 12,500 seats and is projected to produce a $2 billion economic impact to the city by creating jobs, attracting tourism and developing El Paso as an entertainment destination.

RSVP is required to attend the event, and it's an active construction site, so closed footwear is recommended.

The event begins at 2:45 p.m., but the groundbreaking moment will be at 4 p.m., at 9700 Gateway Boulevard North, El Paso, TX 79924.