CPS-involved children Winter Coat Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Winter Coat Drive for CPS-involved children and families will wrap up at 11am this Monday morning, November 24th at the Texas DFPS office building located at 501 Hawkins Blvd, El Paso, TX 79915.

It’s the final day of a month-long effort led by a student volunteer group from ASEZ STAR Church of God. The students collected nearly 200 coats and blankets as part of their Good Neighbor Campaign.

Students from AZEZ STAR will be at DFPS on Monday sorting coats by sizes and organizing blankets for delivery by CPS caseworkers.

On-site media contact is CPS Faith-Based and Community Engagement Specialist Victoria Colon at 915-539-0175.

“Our agency is so grateful to the group for their contribution this season of giving and ensuring that we keep children and families warm this winter,” said Colon.