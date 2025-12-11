EP Police warn porch piracy, car thefts increase during holidays

The El Paso Police Department wants to remind the community to keep their gifts and packages safe during the holiday season as thieves linger around homes and parking lots.

If you don't have cameras outside your home, you run the risk of losing a valuable package as porch pirates steal them or even open them and take what's inside – no matter the package size.

Detective Judy Oviedo recommends that you require a signature when the package is dropped off to make sure you receive it.

"It's probably just the opportunity for them to see a package there, on a porch," says Oviedo. "So you want to make sure that you have good lighting, make sure you're tracking when you're going to get those deliveries. You can receive text messages and stuff like that. Also, take advantage of retail stores that have lockers where you can pick up those items. Those are, really handy."

If you're not home, ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye out for it.

When shopping at the mall or at a plaza, make sure your items are not visible inside your car — hide them with a jacket, blanket or put them in the trunk.

Lock your door and have an alarm set up.

Oviedo also says to be extra careful in shopping plazas, outlets and malls, not just for your car, but for your children.

"If you're going to be out shopping with your children, make sure that you keep them close to you. We know that sometimes they run away," says the detective. "When you're there with your children, you can point out people that are employees at a store in case they need help."

Make sure to call 911 if it's an emergency or witnessing a crime in progress, or call their non-emergency line at (915) 832-4400.